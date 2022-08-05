Welcome to Wrexham: Everything we know about Ryan Reynolds' club's documentary, including release date, how to watch and potential star cameos

Welcome to Wrexham, which focuses on the Welsh non-leaguers owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – promises be one of the most talked-about sports documentaries of the year.

After 98.6% of the 2,000 members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust agreed that the Hollywood stars could buy their club, the deal was completed in February 2021 for Reynolds and McElhenney to take charge – and things haven't been the same since. The Dragons have since become the first non-league club included in FIFA – in the Rest of the World section, actually – and narrowly missed out on promotion last year.

This brand-new documentary answers some of the key questions around one of the most curious football club ownerships in the world and sheds some insight into how the club has turned upside down.

Welcome to Wrexham: Everything we know so far

Release

(Image credit: PA Images)

When will Welcome to Wrexham be released? In the United Kingdom, Welcome to Wrexham drops on Thursday August 25, 2022. American viewers can see the documentary a day earlier – it drops on August 24 in the United States.

How can I watch Welcome to Wrexham? In the United Kingdom, Welcome to Wrexham will be streamed on Disney Plus (opens in new tab). In the United states, it'll be available to watch on FX on Hulu. Disney Plus is £7.99 a month or £79.90 for the year.

Trailer

Is there a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham? Yes, there is an official trailer that has been released in the run-up to the documentary.

Are there any clips from Welcome to Wrexham? Not yet. For It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia fans, however, there's a cool crossover teaser trailer to enjoy.

Is there a teaser announcement for Welcome to Wrexham? Yes, there is. It features both Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney alongside an angry Welsh translator who insults the pair and claims they will "die alone in their mansions". Lovely.

Plot

(Image credit: PA)

What happens in Welcome to Wrexham? The docuseries promises to track the dreams of working class town Wrexham, north Wales, as the two Hollywood stars who have no prior experience of running a football club look to make significant and exciting investment. Little has been revealed so far but Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion to the Football League last season.

How many seasons of Welcome to Wrexham will there be? It is believed that there will be two seasons of Welcome to Wrexham, simply from the trailer. This is so far unconfirmed.

Will Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney be in Welcome to Wrexham themselves? Given that the pair feature so heavily in the promotional material for the show, it seems safe to assume that both Reynolds and McElhenney are set to have big roles in Welcome to Wrexham. Presumably though, the docuseries will focus on the players, manager and fans of the Dragons, too.

Are there any celebrity cameos in Welcome to Wrexham? This is so far unconfirmed. Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, could well appear in the show. Lively married the Deadpool star in 2012 and the pair have three daughters.

Could Ted Lasso feature in Welcome to Wrexham? Possibly – although there's a conflict of worlds. Ted Lasso is a fictional show, starring fellow Hollywood star, Jason Sudeikis – though Sudeikis, in theory, could appear in Welcome to Wrexham. In the second season of Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, there was an in-joke about Reynolds and McElhenney's purchase of non-league Wrexham.

FAQs

Why did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham? You can read more about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase of Wrexham in our piece, which tells the whole story of why two Hollywood stars ended up buying a Welsh football club.

Is Wrexham a real team? Yes. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries based on true events – unlike the tales of Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond.

How much did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham for? Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the Welsh side back in February 2021, investing £2 million ($2.75m) in the club.