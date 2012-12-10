See the goal Matt Le Tissier believes is deserving of more attention

Few players have a clip-reel quite like Matt Le Tissier - but which strike does the Southampton hero think deserves more air time?

"I scored a goal as part of a hattrick in the 1989/90 season at the Dell," Matt tells FourFourTwo.

"I picked the ball up about 40 yards from Norwich's goal, went past three or four players and then smashed it in off the inside of the post with my right foot. It never gets shown, but I was very proud of that one.

"I'll sometimes watch some of my goals back on YouTube - if I'm bored! People will sometimes send me links to them on Twitter, so I'll have a look. It's always nice to remember."

