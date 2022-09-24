Serbia vs Sweden live stream and match preview, Saturday September 24, 7.45pm

Serbia vs Sweden live stream and match preview

Looking for a Serbia vs Sweden live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Serbia’s hopes of promotion to League A are still alive ahead of the visit of a Sweden side battling to avoid relegation.

The Serbians bounced back from an opening day 1-0 defeat to Norway in June by picking up seven points from their next three games, beating Slovenia at home and the Swedes away before throwing away a two-goal lead to draw in Ljubljana.

Those results left Dragan Stojkovic’s side three points behind Group B4 leaders Norway with two games to go.

Serbia head into Saturday’s game knowing that if they beat Sweden and hope for Slovenia to get something from their game against Norway, they will head into the final round clash in Oslo with all to play for.

The home side’s form on their own turf is strong; their defeat to Norway was their only loss in nine games in Belgrade.

Stojkovic’s side will be looking to hit top form this month with the World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) just around the corner.

Serbia will share a group with Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland in Qatar.

Sweden failed to qualify for the tournament and are on a poor run of form, losing four of their last five matches.

They head to Belgrade just one point above bottom side Slovenia, and at risk of dropping into League C.

Stojkovic’s Serbia World Cup 2022 squad (opens in new tab) is taking shape, although he has to contend with the absence of injured Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

In-form Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic should lead the line, but Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic will also be vying for a place.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, brother of midfielder Sergej, will compete for a place in goal with Marko Dmitrovic.

The big news for Sweden is that new Newcastle man Alexander Isak is out after withdrawing from the squad.

Form

Serbia: DWWLL

Sweden: LLLWL

Referee

Bulgaria's Georgi Kabakoc will be the referee for Serbia vs Sweden.

Stadium

Serbia vs Sweden is being played at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

Other games

Slovenia face Norway earlier on Saturday at 5pm.

Next up, Sweden host Slovenia and Serbia travel to Norway on Tuesday 27 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Saturday September 24 and it isn't being shown live in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

