Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp opens up on his one regret at the Blades

Every young footballer dreams of becoming a legend at their hometown club, but very few get to live that dream for real.

Billy Sharp is one of the lucky ones, having grown up a passionate Sheffield United supporter before making more than 375 first-team Blades appearances – many as captain. Across three separate spells, Sharp scored 123 goals, cementing his status as an icon at Bramall Lane.

"As a kid, all I ever wanted was to score one goal for Sheffield United in front of the Kop, so to be able to do that more than 100 times was amazing," Sharp tells FourFourTwo. "To have been captain and help the club I love get promoted to the Premier League was even better. Those memories will live with me forever."

After graduating from United's youth academy, Sharp made a couple of appearances in the Championship before seeking first-team opportunities at lower-league clubs Rushden & Diamonds and Scunthorpe United. The Blades bought him back in 2007 before selling him again two years later. But, after returning again in 2015, Sharp played a key role in firing his beloved club from League One up to the Premier League ahead of the 2019-20 season. "We finished ninth in that first year [2019-20], which was incredible," he recalls.

After United were relegated back to the second-tier a year later, Sharp stuck around to eventually help his club return to the promised land last season. The current season could have been a glorious send off for the now 38-year-old – an opportunity to say goodbye to fans at the highest level. Unfortunately, things didn't work out that way, with Sharp's contract allowed to expire instead.

(Image credit: PA)

"My one regret is that I didn’t get a proper chance to say goodbye to the supporters – I didn’t know that last season would be my final one there," says Sharp. "Leaving Sheffield United was tough, as I thought I was going to be there for this season as well. I was initially told I would be, so it was hard to get over that."

Sharp made the decision to go to MLS outfit LA Galaxy last August but, after failing to earn a new contract with the club, returned to England with Championship side Hull City in December.

"I had offers from Championship clubs after leaving United, but it felt too early," he tells FFT. "When the opportunity at LA Galaxy came up, it was perfect. They were in the middle of the season, but I got off the mark early and ended up with six goals in nine starts. Their manager had said I’d be given a new 12-month contract, but sadly it didn’t materialise. That was disappointing, because my family and I had jumped at the chance to go there. That’s when Liam Rosenior showed interest in me."

Hull are in with an outside shot at Premier League promotion under gaffer Rosinier this campaign. They currently sit seventh in the table, just short of the play-off spots, after 31 games.

