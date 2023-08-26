Sheffield United vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Sheffield United vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Sunday 20 August, 2pm BST
Sheffield United vs Manchester City is on Sky Sports in the UK.
Sheffield United have started the season with two defeats, so to welcome the treble winners to Bramall Lane won't exactly fill them with confidence. A narrow loss to Crystal Palace in their first match was followed by falling 2-1 to Nottingham Forest in the last minute last Friday.
Paul Heckingbottom will attempt to galvanise his squad with a strong performance, though, and any result against Manchester City could stand them in good stead for the campaign.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have started their Premier League campaign as they mean to go on: by winning. Pep Guardiola's side comfortably dispatched of Burnley on opening day 3-0, before seeing off Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium last weekend with a 1-0 victory.
Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.
Team news
Manchester City have some high-profile stars out at the moment, with Kevin De Bruyne set to miss the next three to four months of football after suffering a severe injury against Burnley. John Stones is also out, but Bernardo Silva could return from illness.
Sheffield United are without a host of players for their third game. John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jayden Bogle are all expected to return in September from injury, but Ollie McBurnie, George Baldock, Max Lowe and Daniel Jebbison could all return for this clash.
Form
Sheffield United: LL
Manchester City: WW
Referee
Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Sheffield United vs Manchester City. His assistants will be Simon Bennett and Darren Cann, with David Coote the fourth official. Simon Hooper is the VAR, with Adam Nunn the assistant VAR.
Stadium
Sheffield United vs Manchester City will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, which has a capacity of 32,050.
Kick-off and channel
Sheffield United vs Manchester City kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 20 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.
In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

If you're out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and will let you watch.

International Premier League TV rights
• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.
• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.
• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.
• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.
• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.
