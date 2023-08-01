Sheffield Wednesday season preview 2023/24: Will the Owls be able to move on from Darren Moore?

The Sheffield Wednesday season preview 2023/24 has transferred from one of optimism to one of trepidation.

Following an astonishing play-off turnaround to win promotion, the wind has gone out of Sheffield Wednesday’s sails with the shock departure of popular gaffer Darren Moore. But if Barry Bannan can still boss games at this level, then they should keep the Championship drop zone at arm’s length.

Xisco Muñoz comes into the dugout with a point to prove in England, after getting Watford promoted to the Premier League in 2021 but being sacked just seven games into his tenure in the top flight.

Sheffield Wednesday season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Laura Lawrence (@YICETOR)

Last season was bonkers. And that was just the play-offs. The comeback of all comebacks saw off Peterborough, then Josh Windass’ last-gasp winner at Wembley sunk Barnsley in the final.

This season will be different because we clawed our way out of the toughest League One I’ve ever known... and into the toughest Championship line-up that there has ever been.

The big talking point is Darren Moore’s inexplicable departure. We wouldn’t have dragged ourselves through those play-offs without him. The new boss has got to understand a dressing room that would have done anything for the previous manager.

I won’t be happy unless we’re able to consolidate, replenish the squad and stay the f**k up.

Our most underrated player is Liam Palmer. He played more minutes than anyone else last season and is now in the club’s all-time top 15 appearance makers.

Our key player will be midfielder George Byers, if we keep him and if he’s fit. We proved last season that we could do without Barry Bannan and win. Our form dipped when Byers was ruled out for the season.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Tyreeq Bakinson, though I would feel bad about doing it. He just didn’t cut it last season.

Fans think our owner is complicated. Dejphon Chansiri gets mixed reviews.

The one change I’d make would be the commercial side of the business. Our ticket prices are extortionate and our shop is woeful.

The pantomime villain will be our old nemesis, Neil Warnock. The old bugger just won’t retire. Colin did wonders with Huddersfield last season and our win rate against his teams is pants.

The thing my club really gets right is the dressing room mentality. Will it still be the same post-Moore?

The active player I’d love to have back is Jamie Vardy. It would be quite the party to have the Wednesday fan back at the club he started with.

I’m least looking forward to playing Leeds, Leeds, Leeds.

We’ll finish 17th. I’ll be happy for us to be average and build sensibly.

