Snorkels, hats and love-spuds: World Cup qualifiers in photos

Action from around the world. Warning: May contain nuts



Be prepared: Poland fans ready for the rearranged England match



Norn Iron fans were 11 minutes from ecstasy but still drew 1-1 in Portugal



Never mind the... Scotland fans once again witness something distasteful



After a German kicking, Republic of Ireland fans found fun in the Faroes



Croatia v Wales: the fans stage their own pre-qualifier game



Dutch fans were typically vibrant Ã¢ÂÂ as was their team, winning 4-1 in Romania



Somewhere in there is Olivier Giroud, France's equaliser in a 1-1 draw in Spain



Nein! Schweini can't believe it as Sweden claw a draw from 4-0 down



Honduras celebrate beating Canada 8-1, ending the visitors' qualification hopes



Messi leaves Chile in a blur as Argentina win 2-1



Meanwhile in Brazil, work continues on stadium building. Roll on 2014...