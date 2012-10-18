Snorkels, hats and love-spuds: World Cup qualifiers in photos
Action from around the world. Warning: May contain nuts
Be prepared: Poland fans ready for the rearranged England match
Norn Iron fans were 11 minutes from ecstasy but still drew 1-1 in Portugal
Never mind the... Scotland fans once again witness something distasteful
After a German kicking, Republic of Ireland fans found fun in the Faroes
Croatia v Wales: the fans stage their own pre-qualifier game
Dutch fans were typically vibrant Ã¢ÂÂ as was their team, winning 4-1 in Romania
Somewhere in there is Olivier Giroud, France's equaliser in a 1-1 draw in Spain
Nein! Schweini can't believe it as Sweden claw a draw from 4-0 down
Honduras celebrate beating Canada 8-1, ending the visitors' qualification hopes
Messi leaves Chile in a blur as Argentina win 2-1
Meanwhile in Brazil, work continues on stadium building. Roll on 2014...
