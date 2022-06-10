Soccer Aid 2022: Who is Aitch?

Soccer Aid 2022 takes place this Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium, with celebrities joining ex-pro footballers in the annual charity match to raise funds for UNICEF.

Representing England for the second year running as they take on the Soccer Aid World XI is rapper Aitch.

The 22-year-old - whose real name is Harrison Armstrong - from Manchester has released seven UK top 10 singles - reaching number two in the charts with 2019's 'Taste (Make It Shake)' and this year's 'Baby'.

Last month, he announced his debut album 'Close To Home' - which is due to be released in August.

Aitch has collaborated with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Ashanti - and recently performed on the main stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Coventry.

A huge Manchester United fan, he wrote a song to accompany the launch of the club's 2019/20 away kit.

Such is the friendly nature of the event, Aitch was substituted on not once but twice during last year's game - replacing Olly Murs then Mo Farah.