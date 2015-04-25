Southampton 2-2 Spurs: Tottenham became the first side to manage what this season?

Tottenham twice fought back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at St Mary's, a point which keeps them one point ahead of Southampton.

Ronald Koeman's Saints took the lead through Graziano Pelle after some comical defending gifted the Italian an easy opener, but Mauricio Pochettino saw his current side peg back his old one when Erik Lamela's fortuitous touch guided Eric Dier's excellent cross past Kelvin Davis.

The hosts re-gained their lead after the break when Pelle powered home a terrific header from substitute Shane Long's delivery, but again Spurs replied when Nacer Chadli slotted home his 10th league goal of the campaign after a neat team move.

The first shot of any kind in this game was James Ward-Prowse’s blocked effort in the 24th minute. It was the longest wait for the first shot of any Premier League game this season.

10 of Graziano Pelle’s 11 Premier League goals have come at St Mary’s.

The Italian frontman has scored 3 goals in his last 3 Premier League games; more than he had managed in the 23 games preceding this run (2).

Pelle scored his third brace of the season, but his first since October. Only Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero (4) have more braces than him this term.

Erik Lamela’s equaliser, in the 43rd minute, was Tottenham’s first shot on target.

With Nacer Chadli’s 10th league goal of the season, Tottenham became the first Premier League team this season to have three players hit double figures (Kane 20, Eriksen 10).

This is the third Premier League season in which Spurs have seen three players reach 10 goals, after 2006/07 (Berbatov, Keane, Defoe) and 2011/12 (Adebayor, Defoe, Van der Vaart).

Saints have conceded more than once in consecutive games for the first time since March 2014, when the second game in that spell was also against Spurs.

Harry Kane had fewer touches than any other Spurs player to start the game (39, Hugo Lloris 47).

Saints have now recorded their best Premier League points haul (57), despite having 4 games to play.

