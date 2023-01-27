Southampton vs Blackpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Southampton vs Blackpool live stream and match preview, Saturday January 28, 3pm GMT

Southampton's second cup tie in five days sees them welcome Championship strugglers Blackpool to St Mary's in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Southampton's second cup tie in five days sees them welcome Championship strugglers Blackpool to St Mary's in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Saints enter this encounter off the back of a 1-0 home loss to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final – but they have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in each of the past two seasons, losing in the quarter-finals last term and the semis the previous year. Nathan Jones' side came from behind to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace in the third round.

Meanwhile, Blackpool are appearing in the fourth round for the second time in three seasons, after thumping Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the last round. The Tangerines haven't made it to the fifth round since 2012 – which is when they also last faced Southampton, recording a 3-0 win over the promotion-bound Saints in the Championship.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT.

Team news

Southampton look set to be without eight players for this clash. Alex McCarthy, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios and Valeninto Livramento are all sidelined through injury, while Moussa Djenepo seems unlikely to be risked after he collided heavily with Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope on Tuesday night. Duje Calera-Car is suspended as a result of his red card in the same match; Jan Bednarek and new right-back signing James Bree are both cup-tied.

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy has a similarly big selection headache as he prepares for his first match in charge: defenders Jordan Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta, midfielders Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Lewis Fiorini, and winger Ian Poveda are all out injured.

Form

While there have been signs that Southampton have started to turn the corner under Jones, they do still find themselves propping up the Premier League table after losing four of their last five league games. Their three wins since Jones' appointment have each come in a different competition, with the most notable of them a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

As for Blackpool, who lie second-bottom of the second tier, their third-round victory against Forest was rather a red herring: it was their first win in any competition since the end of October. The Tangerines have drawn four and lost six of their 10 league matches since then, with last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Watford prompting them to sack manager Michael Appleton.

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Southampton vs Blackpool.

Stadium

Southampton vs Blackpool will be played at 32,384-capacity St Mary's in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Blackpool kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday January 28 in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

