Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Carabao Cup clash

Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Southampton (opens in new tab) vs Newcastle United (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton vs Newcastle United is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

The Carabao Cup semi-finals get underway as Southampton entertain Newcastle in the first leg at St Mary's, where both sides will be hoping to seize the initiative and take another step closer to Wembley.

For Southampton, this game serves as a brief distraction to their Premier League plight – Nathan Jones' struggling side are propping up the table right now – and they ought to be confident after their shock 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the quarter-finals. The Saints have twice been beaten finalists in the League Cup – most recently in 2017, when they lost to Manchester United.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are chasing their first major trophy since the 1954/55 FA Cup. Eddie Howe's men are enjoying a superb campaign on all fronts and have lost just once since August (a heavily rotated side went down 2-1 at League One Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup). The Magpies' have only reached the League Cup final once before, losing to Manchester City in 1976; this is their first domestic cup semi-final since the 2004/05 FA Cup, which saw them thrashed 4-1 by Man United.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Both teams went with full-strength starting XIs in the quarter-finals, so expect the same this time around.

Southampton only have two confirmed injury absentees – Stuart Armstrong and Theo Walcott – but Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy all remain doubtful.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have three players sidelined: Matt Targett, Jonjo Shelvey, and Emil Krafth – who has been out since rupturing his ACL in August.

Form

Despite lying bottom of the Premier League, Southampton had been on a run of three straight wins in all competitions prior to Saturday's 1-0 home league defeat to Aston Villa. They have, however, lost three of their last four outings at St Mary's in league and cup.

It's been a mixed bag for Newcastle since the World Cup: they've won four, drawn three and lost one in all competitions. Nonetheless, they continue to be rock solid at the back, keeping a clean sheet in nine of their last 10 league and cup matches.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Southampton vs Newcastle United

Stadium

Southampton vs Newcastle United will be played at 32,384-capacity St Mary's in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Newcastle United kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday January 24 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.