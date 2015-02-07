Spurs 2-1 Arsenal: Kane's second goal brought up which Premier League milestone?

Where there's Harry, there's hope. Local lad Kane's second half double ensured Spurs bagged the north London bragging rights in Arsene Wenger's 700th Premier League match as Arsenal manager.

The Frenchman had only suffered defeat in 6 of his previous 44 derbies against Tottenham. And although his charges arrived at White Hart Lane late due to to traffic, they still drew first blood.

Danny Welbeck, preferred to Theo Walcott on the right wing, sped past Danny Rose and crossed low for Olivier Giroud. Although the Frenchman mishit his shot, the ball fell favourably for Mesut Ozil to instinctively volley beyond Hugo Lloris.

A 1-0 half-time deficit was harsh on Spurs who had outshot their arch rivals 11-2, but, undeterred, they kept the Gunners on the back foot after the break and eventually got their just reward.

Kane levelled after 56 minutes, mopping up the rebound after Mousa Dembele's header from a corner had been saved by David Ospina. And the red-hot English striker struck again with four minutes remaining, expertly heading home Nabil Bentaleb's inviting cross for his 22nd goal of the campaign.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 7 Premier League home matches (W5 D2).

Spurs have lost just 1 of their last 7 Premier League home games against Arsenal (W4 D2 L1).

Kane scored his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions – more than any other Premier League player.

Kane has scored 11 goals in his last 14 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

Kane’s second goal in this match was the 600th scored in the Premier League this season.

Ozil has now scored in 3 successive competitive appearances for Arsenal for the first time in his career.

Ospina’s run of not conceding a Premier League goal since making his debut ended at 326 minutes.

Tottenham have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 33 Premier League matches against the Gunners.

Spurs have won 12 points from goals scored in the final 5 minutes of Premier League games this season; twice as many as any other side.

Prior to the 3pm kick-offs, Spurs have now won the most points from losing positions in the Premier League this season (15 points).

There have now been 131 goals scored in this Premier League fixture – no fixture has seen as many (Chelsea vs Tottenham and Liverpool vs Newcastle have seen 130 goals).

