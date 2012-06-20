Stats Zone player watch: England 1-0 Ukraine

So England got through to the quarter-final, despite only having 43% possession and completing 262 passes out of 321 compared to Ukraine's 386 of 453. But how did the players do individually? Here are their player dashboards from Stats Zone, the in-game analysis app from FourFourTwo and Opta.

Here's the key to the symbols:

Joe Hart's kicking wasn't very successful, but kicking as opposed to rolling is always inexact, and there were times England wanted to get forward quickly. His most important stat: Ukraine's three shots on target (the same total as England's) were all saved.

Glen Johnson completed 15 of 19 passes (79%) and 5 of 6 clearances (the circles below Ã¢ÂÂ 3 of 4 headed).



John Terry completed 20 of 25 passes (80%), 4 of 4 tackles and 2 of 3 clearances. He also made 4 interceptions (green diamond) and two blocks (grey bar Ã¢ÂÂ one, er, 'on' the line).

Joleon Lescott completed 27 of 33 passes (82%) and 3 of 3 clearances.



Ashley Cole completed 30 of 34 passes (88%) and made 2 interceptions and 4 clearances. He even had a shot.



James Milner completed 9 of 13 passes (69%), made a successful tackle and an interception, gave away 3 fouls (black triangles) and got replaced on 70 minutes by Theo Walcott.

Scott Parker completed 43 of 47 passes (91%) Ã¢ÂÂ of which only 2 were classed by Opta as 'long', one of them a backpass to Hart Ã¢ÂÂ plus a tackle, a block, a clearance and 2 interceptions. He also won an aerial duel (orange up-arrow, on the right wing) and had a rather speculative shot.



Steven Gerrard completed Ã¢ÂÂ excluding corners Ã¢ÂÂ 48 of 53 passes (91%), of which 7 were long, plus 5 of 6 tackles and 2 interceptions.



Ashley Young completed 18 of 22 passes (82%), 1 of 5 crosses, 1 of 2 take-ons (hexagons: orange success, purple fail), 0 of 1 corners and 1 of 2 tackles.



Wayne Rooney completed 25 of 33 passes (76%), had 4 shots (2 on target, both from set plays) and 1 failed take-on (on the left wing), lost all three aerial duels (purple up-arrows), created a chance on the edge of the box... and scored the winner.



Danny Welbeck was, as usual, tidy with his passing (15 of 16 is 94%) and completed 2 of 3 take-ons. He also made 3 interceptions (green diamonds), an incomplete clearance from the six-yard box (purple circle) and gave away 3 fouls (black triangles) before giving way to Andy Carroll on 82 minutes.



SUBSTITUTES

Theo Walcott came on for Milner on 70 minutes and, as far as we can see, touched it once. Completed the pass, though.



Andy Carroll replaced Welbeck on 82 minutes and as target-man got rather more involved, making a successful tackle at left-back and Ã¢ÂÂ higher up the pitch Ã¢ÂÂ making an interception, giving away a foul and losing an aerial duel.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on as well, for Rooney on 87 minutes.



Euro 2012 Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play during allEuro 2012 matches. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with Coral

DOWNLOAD STATS ZONE (users outside the UK download here)

Read more about Stats Zone

Download Premier League & Champions League Stats Zone 2011/12