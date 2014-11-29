Sunderland 0-0 Chelsea: How many years has it been since these two last shared spoils?

Chelsea were supposed to register a 10th consecutive league win away at Sunderland. They had won 17 of the previous 19 league meetings and thrashed Schalke 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

FURTHER READING Report Poyet reaction Mourinho reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Black Cats boss Gus Poyet had been a Blues player the last time they lost a league encounter in the North East, in 2000, but he had already masterminded victories over his former employers in the previous two clashes, and can celebrate again after his side became the first to stop Jose Mourinho's juggernaut from scoring in 2014/15.

The Blues hogged 66% of the possession but managed to work goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon with just 6 of their 23 efforts on goal.

The Black Cats' heroic defenders blocked 10 shots, but the hosts were also able to exert pressure themselves, attempting almost twice as many take-ons albeit only completing half of them.

Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic both attempted more than 100 passes, with the Spaniard setting up 6 chances for team-mates and the Serbian mopping up a whopping 17 ball recoveries.

It is only the fifth time Chelsea have failed to score against Sunderland in 27 Premier League games - 4 of those have come in Sunderland.

This is the second draw between these two sides in the Premier League, with the previous stalemate back in December 2001. Both were goalless.

Chelsea have lost just 2 of the last 21 Premier League meetings with Sunderland (W17 D2).

Diego Costa has received his fifth yellow card of the season in the Premier League. He collected 7 in total for Atletico in La Liga last season.

It was only the second Premier League game this season in which Costa has failed to have a shot on target at goal (also vs QPR).

Mourinho’s side kept their first clean sheet away from home since April (at Liverpool), but failed to score in their first away game since March (at Crystal Palace).

No team has been involved in more goalless draws this season than the Black Cats (4).

Analyse Sunderland 0-0 Chelsea yourself using Stats Zone