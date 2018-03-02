Sunderland opening up Stadium of Light to shelter the homeless this weekend

Sunderland haven't featured in many good news stories lately, but they deserve to here.

The recent cold snap in the United Kingdom has been tough on everyone, but most of all on the large homeless population - particularly in the north of England.

Huge credit to the people at Sunderland, then, who are providing shelter for the most vulnerable members of the community. A special "warm room" has been created inside the Stadium of Light, offering shelter, hot food and drink through to Monday morning at least.

More information can be found here, on the club's official website.

Sunderland are bottom of the Championship with 12 games remaining, five points adrift of safety. They face Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

