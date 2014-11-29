Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace: What have only Liverpool done more than the Eagles in 2014?

Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock was left to rue a slow start by his charges in South Wales, as the Eagles failed to follow up last week's win over Liverpool with another three-point haul.

Gylfi Sigurdsson bagged himself yet another assist, setting up Wilfried Bony to open the scoring inside the opening quarter of an hour.

But the lead lasted just 10 minutes as Mile Jedinak netted for the second weekend running, this time from the penalty spot.

Bony has now scored 18 Premier League goals in 2014, more than any other player.

The Ivorian striker has netted 4 goals in his last 4 games at the Liberty Stadium.

Sigurdsson has provided 8 assists in the Premier League this season, a haul only Cesc Fabregas can better (10).

The Iceland international finished the match with 5 shots himself, 5 other chances set up for team-mates and the most attacking third passes completed (19/22).

Jedinak has scored 3 goals in his last 4 Premier League games.

The Australian midfielder now has 5 Premier League goals this season after netting 1 in 38 last term. Indeed, he has netted those goals in his last 8 league games after bagging 1 in his previous 42.

The Eagles have won 8 Premier League penalties in 2014, a figure only Liverpool (11) can better. Palace have scored 7 of those 8 spot-kicks.

Marouane Chamakh has won 3 penalties in the Premier League since the start of 2013/14. No player has more (level with Raheem Sterling and Luis Suarez).

Palace have bagged 10 goals from set-pieces this season (including penalties), a league-high figure.

The Swans have lost just 1 of their last 7 games (W4 D2) at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea have now lost a league-high 13 points from leading positions this season.

