Swansea 1-2 Spurs: Monk's men became the final top flight side to do what this season?

Another away game, another late show for Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur to lift them above Liverpool, beaten earlier in the day, into seventh place in the Premier League and within four points of the top four.

Away triumphs at West Ham, Aston Villa and Hull had already been achieved by the north Londoners in 2014/15 thanks to last-gasp interventions.

And the Lilywhites made it three 2-1 wins from their last four away league games thanks to Christian Eriksen's 89th-minute strike at a saturated Liberty Stadium.

Eriksen had also laid on the first goal much earlier in the afternoon; his 4th-minute corner powered home by Harry Kane for the Englishman's 10th goal in 15 appearances.

But the Swans caused Spurs' backline plenty of problems and eventually levelled three minutes after the break, as Wilfried Bony bagged his 20th Premier League goal of 2014, more than any other player.

Bony has netted 8 times in his last 10 Premier League appearances.

Swansea conceded for the first time inside 15 minutes; the final side to do so in the top flight this season.

Kane has scored in 4 of his last 5 matches away from home (all competitions).

Eriksen recorded his first assist of the season. He provided 8 in 2013/14.

3 of Tottenham's last 4 Premier League away games have seen them score a winner in the 89th minute or later.

This result ends a run of 8 matches played on a Sunday without a defeat at home for the Swans (W4 D4).

Spurs have lost 0 of the 7 Premier League games against Swansea and have now won the last 6 in a row.

Swansea hit more than twice as many shots (15) as they conceded fouls (7).

