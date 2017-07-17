Swansea new boy Tammy Abraham nails his initiation song

The England U21 international recently joined Premier League side Swansea on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

After a rest following his summer exploits with the Young Lions, Abraham linked up with his new team-mates over the weekend at their pre-season training camp in North Carolina.

Abraham's arrival obviously meant he would have to perform an initiation song. So, during dinner, the former Bristol City loanee stood up and sent both team-mates and coaches into a trance with his rendition of Boyz II Men's classic hit End of the Road.

Slightly embarrassed, the 19-year-old stopped himself short – but his team-mates didn't want him to.

Are you watching, Simon Cowell?

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com