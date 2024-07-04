Teams named after other clubs

By
published

Many football teams across the world have drawn inspiration from other clubs. Here, a look at some notable examples...

Atletico Madrid's Cesar Azpilicueta and Athletic Club's Nico Williams during a LaLiga game at the Metropolitano in April 2024.
Atletico Madrid's Cesar Azpilicueta and Athletic Club's Nico Williams during a LaLiga game at the Metropolitano in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you can't beat them, copy them. In every aspect of the game, clubs around the world have long looked to their contemporaries for inspiration.

Ideas are shared, borrowed, replicated – in everything from kit design to youth development, marketing and, of course, playing style.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.