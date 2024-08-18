The best international managers ever

German great Helmut Schon was the first manager to win both the World Cup and Euros (Image credit: Alamy)

International football can be a very different game to the club one, and it takes a special kind of manager to succeed on that stage.

From globetrotting coaches to those who won it all, these are the very best ever to do it from the dugout at World Cups, Euros and beyond.

Let's dive straight in, shall we...