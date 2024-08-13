Why do Manchester City have a weird font in their shirts in the cup this season - and why can't they wear it in the Premier League?
Noel Gallagher provided handwriting samples for the names and numbers on this year's Manchester City shirts
You may have noticed that Manchester City have a unique font on their shirts this season. At least, when they're not playing in the Premier League.
Rather than a standard digital typeface, City's shirts in the cup competitions is taken from handwriting samples provided by their most famous fan, Oasis and High Flying Birds' Noel Gallagher.
The club announced the collaboration back in June, with the newly-created font to be used throughout the 2024/25 season.
Noel Gallagher provided font for Manchester City shirts
Gallagher wrote out the names of every member of the squad alongside each number, which honestly feels like a waste of time given they've just scanned it in and appear to have taken one glyph for each letter in the name of consistency and printing (despite the slightly dodgy effect it has on the kerning, particularly where double letters are concerned).
City aren't able to use the newly-constructed font in the Premier League, where all the clubs use a universal font set by the league, but will wear it in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Floods of Manchester City fans have presumably stormed the megastore this summer chanting 'TYPEFACE! TYPEFACE! TYPEFACE!' since the announcement a couple of months back.
The club have already lifted a piece of silverware while wearing shirts bearing the font, doing so in Saturday's Community shield triumph.
Pep Guardiola's side emerged triumphant over local rivals Manchester United after sharing a 1-1 draw and going to a penalty shootout.
Reigning champions City will kick off their Premier League campaign away to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.
