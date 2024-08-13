Why do Manchester City have a weird font in their shirts in the cup this season - and why can't they wear it in the Premier League?

By
published

Noel Gallagher provided handwriting samples for the names and numbers on this year's Manchester City shirts

Manchester City's home shirt for the 2024/25 season with Noel Gallagher's handwriting as the font
(Image credit: Manchester City / Puma)

You may have noticed that Manchester City have a unique font on their shirts this season. At least, when they're not playing in the Premier League.

Rather than a standard digital typeface, City's shirts in the cup competitions is taken from handwriting samples provided by their most famous fan, Oasis and High Flying Birds' Noel Gallagher.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.