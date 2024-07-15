Euro 2024: a summer of fun comes to an end

By
published

FFT’s Berlin-based writer Ed McCambridge sampled a whole host of games at the Euros – it was eventful

Euro 2024: England vs Spain
(Image credit: Future)

Doing the Macarena outside a sun-kissed Olympiastadion. Life probably peaked at that moment for the England fans who joined Spanish supporters performing the iconic dance ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

Three hours later, broken-hearted, they’d trudge back down that same street, into the awaiting S-Bahns and off into the night. It was a tournament of wild mood swings for the Three Lions support, experiencing just about every emotion along the way: frustration, disappointment, cup-launching rage, giddy disbelief, ecstasy and perhaps even an element of shame towards the end, given the abuse hurled at manager Gareth Southgate early in the competition. 

@timbsytiktok

♬ original sound - Michael Timbs

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.