Tottenham 2-1 Everton: Spurs won with a record home low of how much possession?

Tottenham stay within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United after coming from behind to beat Everton at White Hart Lane.

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

Mauricio Pochettino's men had threatened to continue their awful run of form on home soil when Kevin Mirallas fired home an early beauty – the sixth goal Spurs have conceded in the first 15 minutes of games this season – but turned it around before half-time via goals from Christian Eriksen and Roberto Soldado.

The north Londoners are now unbeaten in their last 6 Premier League games against Everton at White Hart Lane (W4 D2), and leapfrog the Merseysiders to rejoin Arsenal on level points in seventh place.

Christian Eriksen has scored 11 Premier League goals in 2014; Yaya Toure (14) and Steven Gerrard (12) are the only midfielders with more.

Everton have kept just 2 clean sheets in their last 22 Premier League visits to London.

Roberto Soldado ended a run of 627 minutes without a league goal.

Spurs have gained 9 points from losing positions this season, the joint-most with Chelsea.

Tottenham’s last 5 Premier League games have ended in a 2-1 scoreline (won 3, lost 2).

Spurs’ 38.6% share of possession was their lowest in a Premier League home game they won since November 2012 (34.8% in a 2-1 win against Liverpool).

Everton have scored in their last 8 Premier League away games, but have won only 3 of these matches.

Analyse Tottenham 2-1 Everton yourself using Stats Zone