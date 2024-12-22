Tottenham home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

The Tottenham 2025/26 home kit is still a long way from being released by Nike, but some details have started to emerge in recent times.

After a few seasons of fairly boring, plain designs, Tottenham's home kit this term has been a little more interesting with navy sleeves and subtle detailing - though a lot more could be done to spice it up.

Fortunately, there's potential that Tottenham could look quite different in 2025/26, with the latest information on their new home shirt coming to light...

A prediction for how the Tottenham 2025/26 home kit could look (Image credit: Footy Headline / @grhaer9)

According to Footy Headlines, the Tottenham 2025/26 home shirt could see Nike go for a design that is a lot more interesting than in recent years. While the 2021/22 home kit was, essentially, just a plain white shirt with the Spurs crest stuck on, in 2025/26 Tottenham fans might actually have something enjoyable to watch their team play in.

The official colours are set to be 'White, Lt Iron Ore and Binary Blue', which throws two accents into the mix, rather than just the one that is used on the 2024/25 kit.

The current Tottenham home shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lt Iron Ore has been used by Nike in the past, and is essentially a light grey that is set to provide plenty of contrast to the general white base - certainly a welcome addition for Spurs supporters.

Footy Headlines does make clear that the prediction for how the shirt will look is "highly speculative", though the colours are official.

Clear details on how Tottenham's 2025/26 home shirt will look at this stage are difficult to ascertain right now, but the colours give a good indication as to how the shirt could look.

Nike used yellow sparingly a few seasons ago for the home shirt, but generally just two colours feature on the Spurs home kits - seeing three, in whatever capacity that might be, is a change for the good, in FourFourTwo's view.