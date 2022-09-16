Tottenham star Richarlison exclusive: "I love Everton, but they had a lack of ambition – I had to join Spurs"

Tottenham forward Richarlison told FourFourTwo exactly what made him leave Everton for north London in the summer.

The Brazilian became Everton's second-most expensive signing of all time when he joined from Watford in 2018. Over that time, the Toffees have declined, finishing seventh the season before Richarlison joined – and 16th in his final campaign on Merseyside.

After a £60 million move to Spurs, the forward now tells FFT that he still loves Everton but that had he had to leave to compete at a higher level.

"It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me," Richarlison told FFT in our new issue, a South American special. "I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history.

"However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies.

"I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs."

Richarlison has started his Tottenham career well (Image credit: Future)

Now playing in the Champions League, Richarlison says that last season was tough on him and that playing in a relegation battle was hard for Everton. But it was also a season in which he wasn't at his best physically, either.

"It was a very stressful season, to be honest. We had a lot of injuries and the squad wasn’t big enough to cope," he reveals. "I personally had some issues, too.

"As soon as the previous Premier League campaign had finished, I played in the Copa America, then the Olympic Games, and then the Premier League started again. I had no break and sustained a few injuries during the season."

