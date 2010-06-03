Tottenham stars favourites to break Fabio's social media ban

With the England squad now safely settled on South African soil, the players are acclimatising to their new surroundings.

But it won't be long before bordom and cabin fever set in - and that could be when one of the lads is tempted to dust off the laptop and sign in to Facebook or Twitter, against Fabio Capello's wishes, and let the world know exactly how Rio's constant beat-boxing is driving everybody nuts, how crap Stephen Warnock is at pingpong or how the female hotel staff keep giving funny looks to John Terry.

Then there's the tabloids, who will, as ever, be desperately sifting for some dirt from within the camp, so it probably wouldn't be such a big surprise to wake up to a news story featuring an Ã¢ÂÂunsuspectingÃ¢ÂÂ young lady (almost certainly some aspiring model type) back in Blighty being sent indecent images of some kind by one of those unscrupulous lads in White.

Paddy Power have created a market on the first member of the England party to break Fabio CapelloÃ¢ÂÂs enforced Facebook and Twitter ban and, with Darren Bent summering nearer South Shields than South Africa, new favourites have emerged to break the ban.

Prolific WAGsman Jermain Defoe of Tottenham Hotspur is current favourite at 5/1, while White Hart Lane teammate Ledley King is at second place at 11/2.

Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson, Spurs winger Aaron Lennon and Chelsea's Joe Cole are at 6s, 7s and 8s respectively, but the real value could be Ashley Cole at 10/1.

The ever-popular Stamford Bridge star is, of course, effectively newly single given he is at the start of divorce proceedings and also has previous when it comes to sending on - although that was purely an accident, of course...

First To Post on Twitter/Facebook

5/1 Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)

11/2 Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur)

6/1 Glen Johnson (Liverpool)

7/1 Aaron Lennon (Tottenham Hotspur)

8/1 Joe Cole (Chelsea)

10/1 Ashley Cole (Chelsea)

12/1 Shaun Wright-Phillips (Manchester City)

12/1 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

14/1 John Terry (Chelsea)

14/1 David James (Portsmouth)

16/1 Stephen Warnock (Aston Villa)

16/1 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

18/1 Gareth Barry (Manchester City)

18/1 Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)

20/1 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

20/1 Joe Hart (Manchester City)

20/1 Matthew Upson (West Ham United)

25/1 James Milner (Aston Villa)

25/1 Emile Heskey (Aston Villa)

25/1 Robert Green (West Ham United)

25/1 Michael Carrick (Manchester United)

33/1 Peter Crouch (Tottenham Hotspur)

40/1 Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United)

