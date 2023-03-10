Tottenham v Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 March, 3.00pm GMT

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for a Tottenham v Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham v Nottingham Forest isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Antonio Conte is under pressure to get a good result against Nottingham Forest after Spurs’ dismal Champions League exit in midweek to AC Milan.

Tottenham were toothless in a 0-0 draw against the Italians that sealed a 1-0 aggregate defeat, and they are without a win in their last three games.

Conte’s team are still fourth, but only three points ahead of a Liverpool side that is finding some form and has a game in hand over them.

Forest are also in poor form, winless in four ahead of their trip to north London, and they are hovering just four points above the drop zone.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma are in the treatment room for Spurs.

Forest are without a host of players: Dean Henderson, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyate and Giulian Biancone are out.

Form

Tottenham: DLLWW

Nottingham Forest: DLDLW

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

Stadium

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 11 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.