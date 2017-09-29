UKIP's proposed new logo looks devilishly similar to the Premier League's

One of the logos looks rather basic, while the other seems remarkably like the Premier League's lion. Those who attended UKIP's conference in Torquay on Friday are voting on the new design.

Gary Lineker jumped on Twitter to criticise the new badge, while plenty of others were happy to stick the knife in on UKIP for their somewhat unoriginal designs.

Linker tweeted: "The @premierleague will be thrilled."

The Premier League are yet to comment, but this is probably only the beginning...

