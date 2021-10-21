Vitesse Arnhem v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

Vitesse Arnhem v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 21 October, 5.45pm BST

Tottenham will be looking to extend their winning run to four games when they face Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

There are tentative signs that Nuno Espirito Santo's side might have turned a corner after a rotten run of results and performances in September. No one was going to read too much into Spurs' 5-1 thrashing of Mura on matchday two of the Conference League given the standard of opposition in question, but there were plenty of positives to take from back-to-back victories over Aston Villa and Newcastle in the Premier League.

The latter success in front of an electric atmosphere at St James' Park was more emphatic than the 3-2 scoreline suggests. Newcastle scored early on and were then given late hope when Eric Dier put through his own net, but Tottenham dominated the game and could easily have scored more than three goals.

Newcastle did not provide the sternest test and no one will be getting carried away just yet. But Nuno's side also played well against Villa before the international break, and Harry Kane looks to have belatedly found his stride. The England captain was on target at St James' Park and will hope to find the net again in the Netherlands this week.

Vitesse eased to victory over Mura in their first European game of the campaign, before succumbing to a 2-1 home defeat by Rennes. They are a decent team on their day and should not be underestimated, but this is a match Spurs should win pretty comfortably.

It will be interesting to see what type of team Nuno puts out. Tottenham face West Ham in a London derby on Sunday, and the Portuguese may want to keep some of his key men fresh for the trip across the capital. At the same time, Nuno will want to maintain the positive momentum generated by three consecutive wins. He will have to find the right balance as Spurs look to take another step towards the knockout phase.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

