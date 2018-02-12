Watch: AEK Athens' Sergio Araujo misses open goal when it was probably already going in
Araujo impressively failed to score from a matter of yards out and somehow turned the ball away from goal in the Greek Superleague.
In the 12th minute of AEK's clash with Asteras Tripoli on Sunday, Araujo thought he'd do what David Nugent did to Jermain Defoe on England duty by tapping the goal-bound strike into the net.
However, the 26-year-old bizarrely managed to smack the bouncing ball off the underside of the crossbar before it flew out.
Unbelievable. A fabulous clearance, though.
The hosts won 1-0 in the end to stay one point ahead at the top of the table, but with little help from their Argentine forward who also picked up a yellow card in the 88th minute.
