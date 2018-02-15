Watch: Djaniny Tavares of Santos scores a wonderful goal

The best type of great goal is, we can probably all agree, are the ones which you have to watch multiple times to understand. What exactly happened, why did the player do that, how did he get past that defender, etc.

Exhibit A is from last night's game between Santos and Leon in Liga MX.

Watch it once. Watch it twice. And then watch it again.

That's Djaniny Tavares with a very passable Paulo Wanchope impression.

