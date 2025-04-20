How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV broadcasts, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League derby

Fulham will be full of confidence for this weekend's game

Watch Fulham vs Chelsea for a local London derby in the Premier League on Sunday April 20 with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasters globally.

Fulham vs Chelsea key information • Date: Sunday, 20 April, 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network, Sling (USA) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barely 2,500 metres separate today's host ground of Craven Cottage from Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea in the neighbouring borough of refined west London.

In the Premier League table, six points separate the two sides, with Fulham sitting ninth and Chelsea currently in sixth.

Both sides are in the hunt for the right to play European football next year and while for Fulham that would be a Europa League spot, Chelsea have their sights set higher on one of the top four spots for the Champions League. With Nottingham Forest three points ahead of them, and strong competition all around them, Enzo Maresca's side cannot afford to drop more points after two draws and a defeat in their last four games.

It should be a great game and a great occasion, so read on for all the details on where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Chelsea is not being televised in the UK on Sunday.

The game is taking place on a Sunday at 2pm, a traditional TV slot, but it's not part of the Sky Sports Super Sunday billing – which instead features Ipswich vs Arsenal and Leicester vs Liverpool.

Only a certain amount of games can be televised live each week in the UK. This fixture is only taking place on a Sunday because of Chelsea's involvement in the Europa League on Thursday night, giving them an extra day to recover. Otherwise, the game would have taken place on Saturday at 3pm, which is covered by a live TV blackout.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Fulham vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Fulham vs Chelsea streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Fulham vs Chelsea in the US? Fulham vs Chelsea is being shown on USA Network in the States. If you've got USA Network on your cable TV package, you're all set. If not, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service to get cable online, such as Sling or Fubo.

Can I watch Fulham vs Chelsea in Canada? Fulham vs Chelsea is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Fulham vs Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Fulham vs Chelsea on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Fulham vs Chelsea in Africa? You can watch Fulham vs Chelsea on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.