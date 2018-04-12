Watch: Mainz II's goalkeeper backheels home an injury-time equaliser

Mainz II were trailing to an 11th-minute strike from Stuttgart II's Jan Ferdinand at the Stadion am Bruchweg on Wednesday afternoon – but they found their equaliser in the most dramatic fashion deep into injury time.

In the 92nd minute, a free-kick into the box was nodded into the path of Mainz's 20-year-old goalkeeper Dahmen, who instinctively flicked the ball around two defenders and into the bottom corner to send his team-mates home happy.

U23 - Regionalliga Südwest. 0:1. Nachspielzeit...und dann kommt Finn Dahmen April 11, 2018

Mainz II remain ninth in the Regionalliga - Germany's fourth tier - while Stuttgart II stay one point ahead of them in eighth.

