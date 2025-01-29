Watch Manchester City vs Club Bruges: Live stream, TV channel, Preview

Watch Man City vs Club Bruges today for a high-stakes scramble for qualification to the next round of the 2024/2025 Champions League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live streams – including a free live stream – from anywhere in the world.

Key information

• Man City vs Club Bruges Date: Wednesday, 28 January, 2025

• Man City vs Club Bruges kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Man City vs Club Bruges Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Man City vs Club Bruges FREE Stream: RTE Player

• Man City vs Club Bruges TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Man City vs Club Bruges FREE live stream in Ireland

Man City vs Club Bruges is free to watch in Ireland, with public broadcaster RTÉ selecting the fixture as its broadcast this week.

Man City vs Club Bruges will go out on free-to-air terrestrial TV on RTÉ 2 and online on the RTE Player streaming platform.

Away from Ireland right now? You can Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player while travelling – more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re abroad when Man City vs Club Bruges kicks off, your usual streaming services might not work, because most live sport is geo-restricted.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Man City vs Club Bruges in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Club Bruges on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

The game will go out on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT ahead of the 8pm GMT kick-off, while the Man City vs Club Bruges live stream will be on Discovery+, the online home for TNT Sports content.

The 'Premium' Discovery+ subscription is required, which will set you back £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on your pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Highlights will also be available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge on Paramount+, which is the usual home for Champions League soccer in the US. In fact, you can watch every single game there.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. You only need Essential to get Champions League soccer, but Showtime adds a lot more TV and movies, if that's your thing.

Watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge around the world

Can I watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge in Canada?

DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Manchester City vs Club Brugge. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge in New Zealand?

As in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League streamer, with a live stream of Manchester City vs Club Brugge on Wednesday.

A DAZN subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge preview

It's bound to be a tense evening at the Etihad Stadium, with both sides at risk of being eliminated from the Champions League at the first phase.

For a club of Manchester City's stature and budget, that would have unthinkable at the start of the season. Only two seasons ago they won the Champions League as part of a trophy treble. But the 2024/2025 season has been horrific so far for Pep Guardiola's side, who started out ok but have suffered an incredible slump in form since last last year.

They're way off the pace in the Premier League, and in the Champions League it's even worse - of the 36 teams in the league, they sit 25th. Only the top 24 have a chance of going through to the knock-out stages. Put simply, it's a must-win game against PSV on Wednesday.

City started brightly enough in the Champions League with thumping wins over Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague, but defeats at Sporting and Juventus sandwiched a calamitous 3-3 draw with Feyenoord. That day they let a three-goal lead slip away and it was a similar story last week as they led PSG 2-0, only to lose 4-2. These meltdowns have become increasingly common, in stark contrast to the ease at which they have picked up points for so many years.

As for Club Bruges, they find themselves 21st, on 11 points, which is three more than Man City. Lose, and they'll be leapfrogged, but it's not quite a must-win. If the other results still go their way, the Belgian side can still lose and go through to the play-offs. They are only two points off the eighth spot that would give a free pass to the knockout phase of the competition - bypassing the playoffs. However, that's an extremely remote prospect given the other teams all being in action.