Watch: Mario Balotelli scores on first Italy start for four years against Saudi Arabia

Balotelli dedicated his opener to Davide Astori on Monday night, as the Azzurri went on to win 2-1  

Mario Balotelli

Balotelli was included in Italy's squad by his old Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, and awarded his first start for the national team following a four-year exile.

The enigmatic 27-year-old led the line for Italy in their 2-1 friendly win over Saudi Arabia, six months after the Azzurri missed out on World Cup qualification for the first time since 1958.

Balotelli got off to a fast start in Switzerland as he swivelled and drilled home his strike in the 21st minute. Cue a typically muted celebration...

Andrea Belotti extended Italy's lead in the 68th minute with a powerful header, preceding Yahya Al-Shehri's consolation four minutes later.

After the game, Balotelli took to Instagram to dedicate his goal to the late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

He wrote: "I know it’s late and that you’re already there… but I am convinced that you were up there watching the game with my dad today!

"This goal, even if it might not mean anything, even if it’s no use to anyone, I dedicate it to you. #forzaitalia #thankstoallofyou"

