71-year-old Bogdan Glabicki scores in the Polish sixth tier

Glabicki is, unsurprisingly, the oldest player still going in Polish football. He currently plays for Hutnik Huta Czechy in the sixth tier, in the Siedlce regional league.

His team thrashed Sep Zelechow 8-2 on Sunday, with Glabicki scoring in the 79th minute – just three minutes after he came off the bench.

A lovely little tap-in from Glabicki, complete with jovial goal celebration befitting a sprightly teenager.

Hutnik Huta Czechy are fighting for promotion, and sit second in the league with four games left to play. Maybe, just maybe, their 71-year-old talisman can inspire them over the finish line.

