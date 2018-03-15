Watch: Real Madrid-bound Vinicius Jr dazzles with a double on Copa Libertadores debut

Vinicius Junior agreed to join the La Liga giants last May, and the teenager has been a regular starter for Flamengo this season with four goals in 10 appearances.

But he was able to show his worth with a Copa Libertadores debut on Wednesday - and boy did he do so.

Ecuadorian side Emelec were leading 1-0 in the Group 4 clash until his introduction off the bench in the 66th minute.

The fleet-footed winger took just 11 minutes to get his first goal in the competition as he drifted in from the right flank to score with a tidy finish.

He then went on to score the winner seven minutes later with a curled left-footed strike into the top corner.

That noise you're hearing is Florentino Perez rubbing his hands together with glee.

