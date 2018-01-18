Watch: Ruben Sobrino of Alaves fires in fierce piledriver at Valencia in the Copa del Rey
Sobrino handed Alaves a surprise lead with a screamer from range at the Mestalla on Wednesday night.
After a goalless first half, the Alaves forward sparked the round of 16 clash into life as he unleashed a ferocious drive on goal from 35 yards out that smashed into the top corner.
Unfortunately, not all of Sobrino's team-mates were having as good a game. Goalkeeper Antonio Sivera pushed Goncalo Guedes's cross into his own net to hand Valencia a route back into the tie.
And with momentum swinging Valencia's way, Rodrigo gave the hosts a 2-1 first-leg lead after Alaves defender Adrian Dieguez was shown a second yellow.
Elsewhere on the same night, Barcelona surprisingly lost 1-0 to city rivals Espanyol as Oscar Melendo scored an 88th-minute winner.
