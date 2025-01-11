Watch Tamworth vs Tottenham: Free UK stream as lowest-ranked team in FA Cup host eight-time winners

Watch Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur for a slice of FA Cup third round magic, with the lowest-ranked side left in the competition hosting the eight-time winners. Here, FourFourTwo brings you every detail on how to watch Tamworth vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Tamworth vs Tottenham key information • Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET • Venue: The Lamb Ground, Tamworth • Free stream: ITVX (UK) • Paid streams: ESPN+ (US) | Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The FA Cup third round, when the Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition, is always accompanied by the narratives of giant-killings and David vs Goliath encounters. There is perennial interest in the lowest-ranked side left in the competition and this year that honour falls on Tamworth, a non-league side currently 16th in the National League - the fifth tier of English football.

No fewer than 95 league places further up the football pyramid lie their opponents on Sunday, January 12: Tottenham Hotspur, who possess stars such as Son Heung-min, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke. Not only that, but Spurs are the fifth most successful side in the history of the FA Cup, winning it eight times.

The allure of this mis-match is enhanced by the fact it's being played at Tamworth's home of The Lamb Ground, which has a capacity of just 4,963 and only 518 seats. The stage is set for a classic FA Cup tie, and the best part is that there is a Tamworth vs Tottenham free stream courtesy of ITVX.

Read on for all the information on Tamworth vs Tottenham live streams and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Tamworth vs Tottenham free live stream

Fans in the UK can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham for free, with the appealing nature of the clash earning it selection from public broadcaster ITV.

ITV will show three games from the FA Cup third round, sharing the rights to select fixtures with the BBC.

Tamworth vs Tottenham will go out on ITV1 on terrestrial television and a free live stream will be available on the ITVX streaming platform.

Not in the UK right now? No problem: a VPN will allow you to tune in from abroad – more on that below.

Watch Tamworth vs Tottenham from abroad

Away from home for Tamworth vs Tottenham? Your usual streaming service may be geo-restricted, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services, so it's perfect for watching footy on the move, and it also bolsters your internet security.

FourFourTwo’s expert colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Tamworth vs Tottenham in the US

Fans in the US can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on ESPN+, which handily has a live stream for every single FA Cup third round match.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year.

It's an early start for US fans, with kick-off for Tamworth vs Tottenham at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT.

Watch Tamworth vs Tottenham in Canada

Sportsnet has FA Cup rights in Canada and will have a Tamworth vs Tottenham live stream on its Sportsnet+ streaming platform, which costs $34.99 a month for a Premium subscription.

Watch Tamworth vs Tottenham in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, where they'll also find a live stream for every other FA Cup third round tie.

To subscribe to Optus Sport, you'll need to part with $24.99 a month, or $229 a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game, so it seems like a solid investment.

Kick-off is at 11.30pm AEDT so it's a late night for fans in Australia.

Watch Tamworth vs Tottenham in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the FA Cup rights-holder in New Zealand and fans can watch Tamworth vs Tottenham on the Sky Sport Now streaming platform, where subscriptions start from $29.99 a week.

Away from home right now? Don't forget you can access your usual streams from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Tamworth vs Tottenham: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Tamworth

Qualifying fourth round: Tamworth 4-2 Macclesfield Town

First round: Tamworth 1-0 Huddersfield

Second round: Burton Albion 1-1 Tamworth (Tamworth win 4-3 on penalties)

Tottenham

Bye (Premier League and Championship clubs only enter the competition at the third round stage)

Tamworth vs Tottenham: FA Cup history

Tamworth

Best result: Third round (2006, 2007, 2012, 2025)

Tottenham

8-time winners (1901, 1921, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1982, 1991)

1-time runners-up (1987)