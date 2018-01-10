Watch: Valencia new boy Luciano Vietto nails outrageous lob to complete hat-trick against Las Palmas

Vietto has struggled since joining Atletico Madrid from Villarreal for €20m in summer 2015, and a move away this month was inevitable.

Valencia made their move to snap up the 24-year-old on loan until the end of the season – and at this rate they'll be very glad they did.

Vietto enjoyed a phenomenal game against La Liga rivals Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, netting three times in only his second appearance since joining from Atletico.

He saved his best effort until last. From just in front of the centre circle, the Argentine perfectly lobbed Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Lizoain to complete Valencia's emphatic rout over the Canary Islanders.

Valencia won the two-legged affair 5-1 on aggregate, meaning they progress to the semi-finals.

Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after being hospitalised

Altrincham become first club to offer personalised WhatsApp service for fans

​In Other News...