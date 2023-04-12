WATCH: Why this Manchester City team might be Pep Guardiola's best one EVER

Manchester City absolute demolished Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Citizens ended up running out 3-0 winners, now look like the favourites outright for a first European title and the return leg looks like a mere formality – what happened to the Pep Guardiola who overthinks everything?

But perhaps what was so impressive about this result was just how controlled it was. City have a habit of dropping the ball when it comes to these crunch games in Europe, while Bayern have heritage when it comes to the continental stage, with Thomas Tuchel, in particular, thwarting the Catalan boss in recent years. It wasn't supposed to be quite this easy.

FFT's Adam Clery, however, reckons that this could be the greatest-ever team that Guardiola has ever had on his hands. That's right: even better than that one you're thinking of him. Don't believe him? Just watch…

This current Manchester City team are one of Pep Guardiola's finest-ever creations

John Stones has been particularly good for Manchester City this season (Image credit: Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Rather oddly, Manchester City didn't have as much of the ball as Bayern – which is not like them, is it? As Adam points out in the video (opens in new tab), John Stones started at centre-back and moved into midfield to create a 3-2-4-1 in build.

While Guardiola has created plenty of possession-based team in the past, this one is different. City were more than happy to let Bayern have more of the ball so that they could instead force the opposition into positions they didn't want to be passing the ball, apply pressure and then release the forwards.

It worked a treat, too…