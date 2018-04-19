Watch: Yep, this is miss of the season from Copenhagen forward Federico Santander
He'll have better days in front of goal – because let's face it, this couldn't have been any worse
The good news for Copenhagen's Federico Santander - a great name, by the way - is that there were no further goals in this game against Aalborg and that his miss was ultimately incidental.
The bad news, though, is that the Danish Superliga – maybe even football as a whole – will be lucky to see a finer miscue all season than this.
(Skip to 1:40 in the video below)
It's all a bit irrelevant in any case, as the Superliga has now split into two for the season and, at the least, Copenhagen are virtually assured of a place in the Europa League play-off.
Still, it's been a disappointing season for Santander and his team-mates: having won back-to-back Superliga titles in the previous two years, they're condemned to watching arch rivals Brondby and stat-heroes Midtjylland battle it out for the title.
See also...
Fresno player scores long-range screamer in USL
Everton to poll fans on Sam Allardyce's job performance
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.