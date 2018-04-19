Watch: Yep, this is miss of the season from Copenhagen forward Federico Santander

The good news for Copenhagen's Federico Santander - a great name, by the way - is that there were no further goals in this game against Aalborg and that his miss was ultimately incidental.

The bad news, though, is that the Danish Superliga – maybe even football as a whole – will be lucky to see a finer miscue all season than this.

(Skip to 1:40 in the video below)

It's all a bit irrelevant in any case, as the Superliga has now split into two for the season and, at the least, Copenhagen are virtually assured of a place in the Europa League play-off.

Still, it's been a disappointing season for Santander and his team-mates: having won back-to-back Superliga titles in the previous two years, they're condemned to watching arch rivals Brondby and stat-heroes Midtjylland battle it out for the title.

