We need marriage counselling

FourFourTwo's resident Gooner Ben Welch looks ahead to ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs visit to Villa Park on Saturday....

This week has left me questioning why I do it to myself. I feel like IÃ¢ÂÂve been going through a rough patch with a girlfriend and IÃ¢ÂÂm questioning the relationship.



Emotionally drained, saddened with how things have turned out and tempted by something new and exciting I want to part company with my long term commitment.

My head is telling me itÃ¢ÂÂs time to cut my ties and move on, but my heart and deep seeded love have convinced me to listen to the words of Stevie Wonder Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂWe can work it out.Ã¢ÂÂ

Sadly no girlfriend, but thereÃ¢ÂÂs a marriage I just canÃ¢ÂÂt take to the divorce courts Ã¢ÂÂ my one with Arsenal Football Club.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been a miserable week. Last SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs demoralising defeat to North London rivals Tottenham was like finding out your wife has been cheating on you with your best mate.

The misery continued with a mid-week defeat to Braga in the Champions League, compounded by SpursÃ¢ÂÂ qualification for the next round following a 3-0 victory at home to Werder Bremen.

At lunchtime on Saturday we have a chance to bounce back away to Aston Villa. Owing to an unforgiving work schedule I havenÃ¢ÂÂt been able to keep up-to-date with the latest team news coming out of Emirates Stadium, but I have been dipping in and out of the ESPN Goals app on my X10 android phone.

One of the news stories revealed Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted thereÃ¢ÂÂs a mental weakness about his team, but insists he will Ã¢ÂÂgive every drop of bloodÃ¢ÂÂ to turn them into winners. I hope the players are generous donors because I feel like Dracula coming off a vegetarian diet.

IÃ¢ÂÂm not going to be able to wait to watch Match of the Day Ã¢ÂÂ but if the ball hits the net at Villa Park IÃ¢ÂÂm going be watching it within minutes of it happening with the ESPN Goals app.

Sadly, so will every lip quivering moment of despair, but IÃ¢ÂÂm a glutton for punishment and this is life IÃ¢ÂÂve chosen Ã¢ÂÂ this is the life of a football fan.