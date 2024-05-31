‘We were all kitted out in kilts, but then the focus kicks in. Andy Robertson will be no different’ – Colin Hendry reflects on Scotland’s France 98 curtain-raiser
Colin Hendry believes Andy Robertson may go through the same emotions he felt playing for Scotland back in 1998
Andy Robertson will lead Scotland out to face Germany on June 14 in the opener of the European Championship, wearing the captain’s armband.
The Liverpool defender will be well aware of the size of the challenge that lies ahead for the Tartan Army.
And former Scotland international and captain Colin Hendry felt precisely the same 26 years ago, having led out Scotland himself against Brazil in the opening game of the 1998 World Cup.
“I remember walking out at the Stade de France and feeling so proud,” he recalls to FourFourTwo. “We saw our families and acknowledged both sets of supporters – we were all kitted out in our kilts. This was still 90 minutes before kick-off and the place was packed.
“Walking back up that tunnel for those final preparations, that’s when the mentality really shifted. It’s about the game, then. That focus kicks in automatically. Given the level he’s used to, Andy will be no different. These boys have earned the right to enjoy the occasion. Then see where it takes them.”
Scotland lost 2-1 in their game against Brazil, but they will be hoping to overcome the odds against host nation Germany.
They beat Germany in 1999 during an international friendly but have suffered three defeats since then. Scotland have Switzerland and Hungary in their group, too, so they know it all too well it will be a huge test to reach the knockout stages
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More Euro 2024 stories
SQUADS All the latest on which players will be at the tournament
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.