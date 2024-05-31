‘We were all kitted out in kilts, but then the focus kicks in. Andy Robertson will be no different’ – Colin Hendry reflects on Scotland’s France 98 curtain-raiser

Colin Hendry believes Andy Robertson is up to the task at hand

Andy Robertson will lead Scotland out to face Germany on June 14 in the opener of the European Championship, wearing the captain’s armband.

The Liverpool defender will be well aware of the size of the challenge that lies ahead for the Tartan Army.

And former Scotland international and captain Colin Hendry felt precisely the same 26 years ago, having led out Scotland himself against Brazil in the opening game of the 1998 World Cup.

Andrew Robertson will captain Scotland in Euro 2024 (Image credit: PA Images)

“I remember walking out at the Stade de France and feeling so proud,” he recalls to FourFourTwo. “We saw our families and acknowledged both sets of supporters – we were all kitted out in our kilts. This was still 90 minutes before kick-off and the place was packed.

“Walking back up that tunnel for those final preparations, that’s when the mentality really shifted. It’s about the game, then. That focus kicks in automatically. Given the level he’s used to, Andy will be no different. These boys have earned the right to enjoy the occasion. Then see where it takes them.”

Steve Clarke led Scotland to the Euro 2024 finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland lost 2-1 in their game against Brazil, but they will be hoping to overcome the odds against host nation Germany.

They beat Germany in 1999 during an international friendly but have suffered three defeats since then. Scotland have Switzerland and Hungary in their group, too, so they know it all too well it will be a huge test to reach the knockout stages

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

SQUADS All the latest on which players will be at the tournament

KITS What threads will your country be rocking this summer?