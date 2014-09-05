Welbeck proves Arsenal credentials by getting injured

New Arsenal signing Danny Welbeck has underlined his commitment to the club's ethos by immediately sustaining an ankle injury.

The deadline-day signing of Welbeck was criticised by some Arsenal fans, with many asking if the £16 million square peg was the solution to the club's longstanding round-hole problem.

But their fears that Welbeck represented a change of identity appear groundless, after the 23-year-old demonstrated his commitment to the 'Wenger way' by turning his ankle in his first training session as an Arsenal player.

"I'm delighted to have opened my injury account, but I hope this ankle strain is only the start," the England ace told FourFourTwo. "I'm looking forward to picking up even more knocks, pulls, sprains, and twinges, so this is the ideal club for me."

Welbeck added that since becoming an Arsenal player, his travel insurance premiums seem to have shot up, and that he has found himself noticing far more black cats than before, whether he's socialising, relaxing at home, or going for walks under ladders.

Manager Arsene Wenger said: "Danny's been inconsistent with injuries in the past, but from now we will make sure his injuries are regular and routine. He will slot in perfectly alongside Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott on the treatment table.

"People will say he's a frustrating enigma who, despite his technical gifts, is incapable of imposing himself on a game. To which I'd reply, exactly. He'll fit right in."

Arsenal fan Anthony Brooks said: "What I'm really looking forward to is him scoring loads of goals and being sold to Manchester City."

