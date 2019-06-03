Wem-ber-ley! Follow in the footsteps of legends behind the scenes of world football’s ultimate venue

The award-winning Wembley Stadium tour takes you deep into the heart of English football’s legendary home, and the areas usually reserved for the biggest names in sport and music.

The all new Walk of Legends gives you the chance to relive Wembley’s greatest moments, including England’s remarkable World Cup victory in 1966 under the Twin Towers; Bayern Munich and Barcelona’s Champions League triumphs; a glorious history of iconic FA Cup finals, plus the countless concerts and huge events that have taken place there.

There’s also the chance for you to create some new ones of your own.

The Crossbar Exhibition shows off historical treasures including the 1966 World Cup Final crossbar (still claiming its assist 53 years on) and Jules Rimet Trophy, unlocking Wembley’s archives to showcase the stadium’s origins dating back as far as the British Empire Exhibition of 1924.

Your tour also includes access to the dressing rooms, press room, players’ tunnel, pitchside and the Royal Box, where you’ll have the opportunity to grab a photograph with the iconic FA Cup. See: you always knew you’d get your hands on it one day.

Tours depart regularly from 10am throughout the day. To book yours, visit wembleystadium.com/tours and use the code 442TOUR for 15% off. Advance bookings are recommended to avoid disappointment.