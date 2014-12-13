West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa: How many games have Villa failed to score in since 2012/13?

Craig Gardner netted against his former club to earn West Brom their first win in six, and relieve the pressure on boss Alan Irvine.

The Baggies' cause was aided 22 minutes in when ex-Hawthorns loanee Kieran Richardson was sent off for a late challenge on Stephane Sessegnon – his first sending-off for the Villans.

West Brom's win sees them move within two points of their West Midlands rivals, and in the process net their 200th Premier League goal.

Aston Villa have failed to score in 36 Premier League games since the start of 2012/13, 3 more than any other team (Stoke, 33).

James Morrison joined Chris Brunt as the players with most Premier League appearances for West Brom (170).

Craig Gardner scored his second goal from open play in his last 53 Premier League appearances.

Kieran Richardson’s red card in the 22nd minute was the second-fastest in the Premier League this season, after James Chester’s against Stoke (14th minute).

Both of Richardson’s Premier League red cards have come against former clubs (Manchester United and West Brom).

