What football boots does Cristiano Ronaldo wear?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a Nike athlete since bursting onto the global stage with Manchester United in 2003. These days, he's so cherished by the brand, he recently signed a lifetime deal worth a reported $100m.

Down the years, he's worn a variety of boots by the American manufacturer, including R9 Mercurial Vapours at Euro 2004, Nike Mercurial SL during Manchester United's Champions League-winning 2007/08 season, and his own signature range released in 2010.

(Image credit: Nike)

Perhaps the most famous range he's worn are the CR7 2014 Ballon d'Or white and gold Mercurial Vapours, which included a golden sole plate and studs,

Last season, after returning to Manchester United following 11 years as a Real Madrid and Juventus player, Ronaldo wore Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 football boots. They served him well, the Portugal star notching 18 times in the Premier League at the ripe old age of 37.

For the 2022/23 season, and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the forward will don the newly released Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX boots – along with fellow superstars Ada Hegerberg and Kylian Mbappe.

