‘What the f*** have you stopped for!?’ Alan Shearer on one of the biggest sliding door moments in the history of English football

Former England captain Alan Shearer admits he’s watched the Gazza-Germany Euro 96 chance back a million times

England player Paul Gascoigne reacts after failing to convert a cross as Germany players (left to right) Steffen Freund, Andreas Köpke and Matthias Sammer look on during the 1996 UEFA European Championships semi final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 26, 1996 in London, England
Paul Gascoigne can't believe he's missed as Steffen Freund, Andreas Köpke and Matthias Sammer look on (Image credit: Future)

Paul Gascoigne started the move by winning the ball off Thomas Hassler on the England left. Darren Anderton gave it to Sheringham, who lofted it across the field towards Alan Shearer on the right of the area.

Euro '96's top scorer had peeled away from Markus Babbel, then allowed the ball to drop onto his right foot and belted a volley back across goal.

“It was a cross-come-shot for me,” Shearer tells FourFourTwo 28 years later. “It was one of those where, if you hit it to the far post, somebody might get on the end of it.

