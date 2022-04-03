What is the Qatar World Cup 2022 mascot? Meet La'eeb, the "super-skilled" headdress
By Conor Pope published
The World Cup 2022 mascot has been revealed, and is based on a traditional piece of Qatari clothing
The World Cup 2022 mascot is a traditional Qatari ghutra, who comes from an alternative universe inhabited by World Cup mascots.
Its name is La'eeb, an Arabic word meaning 'super-skilled player', and according to FIFA, "will bring the joy of football to everyone".
The Qatar World Cup mascot was revealed in a video with RedOne, the Moroccan-Swedish singer-songwriter who is FIFA's Creative Entertainment Executive.
In the video, La'eeb transports RedOne to "Mascotverse", a cartoon parallel universe inhabited by World Cup mascots.
And just in case you were worried, don't be: we spotted World Cup Willie, who appears to be alive and well, waiting for a London bus next to a red telephone box.
Other prominent and resognisable mascots from past World Cups in the video include Nranjito, the orange from Spain 82, Juanito, the boy in the sombrero for Mexico 70, and Pique, the jalapeno with a moustache from Mexico 86.
La'eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves, with the slogan ‘Now is All’. No, we haven't got a clue what that means either.
Revealing La'eeb to the world for the first time, Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “We are delighted to unveil La’eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. He comes from the mascot-verse – a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like.”
“We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience,” added Al Mawlawi.
What is the World Cup 2022 mascot?
No, it's not a ghost. Or a stingray.
La'eeb, the World Cup 2022 mascot, is a ghutra – an Arabic term for a headdress popular in Arab countries, and also known as a keffiyeh.
You're likely to see the item of clothing regularly on your screens during the World Cup, with Qatari dignitaries often sporting the fashion piece.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.