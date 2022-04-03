What is the Qatar World Cup 2022 mascot? Meet La'eeb, the "super-skilled" headdress

The World Cup 2022 mascot is a traditional Qatari ghutra, who comes from an alternative universe inhabited by World Cup mascots.

Its name is La'eeb, an Arabic word meaning 'super-skilled player', and according to FIFA, "will bring the joy of football to everyone".

The Qatar World Cup mascot was revealed in a video with RedOne, the Moroccan-Swedish singer-songwriter who is FIFA's Creative Entertainment Executive.

In the video, La'eeb transports RedOne to "Mascotverse", a cartoon parallel universe inhabited by World Cup mascots.

And just in case you were worried, don't be: we spotted World Cup Willie, who appears to be alive and well, waiting for a London bus next to a red telephone box.

(Image credit: FIFA / FourFourTwo)

Other prominent and resognisable mascots from past World Cups in the video include Nranjito, the orange from Spain 82, Juanito, the boy in the sombrero for Mexico 70, and Pique, the jalapeno with a moustache from Mexico 86.

La'eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves, with the slogan ‘Now is All’. No, we haven't got a clue what that means either.

Revealing La'eeb to the world for the first time, Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “We are delighted to unveil La’eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. He comes from the mascot-verse – a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like.”

“We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience,” added Al Mawlawi.

What is the World Cup 2022 mascot?

No, it's not a ghost. Or a stingray.

La'eeb, the World Cup 2022 mascot, is a ghutra – an Arabic term for a headdress popular in Arab countries, and also known as a keffiyeh.

You're likely to see the item of clothing regularly on your screens during the World Cup, with Qatari dignitaries often sporting the fashion piece.